New Haven mayoral debate focuses on issues of housing, illegal guns, and drugs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Voters in New Haven got the opportunity to hear some of their mayoral candidates debate Tuesday night.

The debate featured Mayor Elicker and Liam Brennan, the only two candidates who received enough signatures to qualify for tonight’s debate held by the New Haven Democracy Fund.

They focused on housing, illegal guns, and drugs in New Haven.

Mayor Elicker says the city is assisting with the cost and availability of housing, but his opponent says it isn’t enough.

“The commodification of housing has created a real cost problem and we have not been able to get affordable housing for people,” said Brennan.

Elicker said, “We’ve dramatically expanded our down payment assistance program to help in particular those residents that need just that little boost to be able to own that first home.”

On the topic of illegal guns, Brennan suggested that the city needs to do a better job in making sure all guns should be registered in New Haven, but Elicker says that isn’t practical.

“People with illegal guns are not interested in registering their guns folks. We have taken hundreds and hundreds of guns off the street during my administration,” said Elicker.

“We have a problem with illegal guns here in New Haven. We’re one of the few states that allows for local regulations of firearms, that is something we should do,” said Brennan.

On the issue of drugs, Elicker claimed that Brennan does not believe in arresting drug dealers.

Brennan responded saying, “When people are selling things that can kill them yes they should be held accountable, how we do that? We need to be very innovative and very thoughtful.”

Elicker went on to specify about the city’s drug arrest and speak about his elm crisis support for those facing substance abuse.

“As far as any drug arrests it is only dealers but that is why we developed Elm City Compass to make sure people have the right help at the right time,” said Elicker.

Now Brennan and Elicker will be the only names on the primary ballot, but the general election will feature two other democrats who didn’t have enough signatures for the primary. The two

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.