Salem man killed in Old Lyme motorcycle crash

OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - A man from Salem was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened in Old Lyme on Tuesday.

State police identified the victim as 78-year-old Edward Lazarin.

Troopers said Lazarin headed west on Route 156 and approached the Mile Creek Road intersection shortly after 4 p.m.

For an unknown reason, he ran off the right side of the roadway, rolled over, and came to a final rest on the front lawn of a church.

Lazarin was ejected from his Harley-Davidson.

State police said he was transported to Shoreline Clinic in Westbrook where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remained under investigation as of Wednesday morning.

