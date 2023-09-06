UConn Sports
Schools plan for early dismissals this week

The heat and humidity is forcing a number of school districts around the state to send students home early for the day.
By Matt McFarland
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Heat and humidity forced a number of school districts around the state to send students home early on Wednesday.

That included schools like Jonathan Law High School in Milford.

School let out around noon. In Milford, it’ll happen again on Thursday.

In a letter sent home to families, Milford’s superintendent said the district would be dismissing students early on Wednesday and Thursday due to the extreme heat and humidity.

Even along the shoreline, known for those breezes off the water, it was still pretty sticky.

For the few hours children were in school, they were encouraged to wear light, loose-fitting clothes, and drink plenty of water.

Channel 3 was told all Milford schools will also allow for frequent water breaks, along with the activation of each building’s cooling protocols. That meant open windows, lights off, and shades down to block out that bright sun.

It wasn’t just taking precautions while in school.

The district also made plans for its student athletes.

Channel 3 was told sports practices included low stress activities, along with plenty of water breaks to keep kids hydrated.

