RESOLVED: Silver Alert issued for 26-year-old woman

By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - As of early Tuesday morning, Manchester police say that Chelsea Holden has been found.

Previous Story:

A Silver Alert has been issued for 26-year-old Chelsea Holden from Manchester.

Police say that she has been missing since Sept. 4.

Chelsea Holden has been missing since Monday Sept. 4.
Chelsea Holden has been missing since Monday Sept. 4.(Manchester police)

Holden has black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5′5″ tall and weighs 165 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a yellow sweater, light colored jeans, and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone that locates Holden, should contact Manchester PD at 860-645-5500.

