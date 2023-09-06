‘Staff the Front Lines’ job fair stops in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Jobseekers have the opportunity to meet with potential employers during a “Staff the Front Lines” job fair at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford on Wednesday.

Public service job openings for positions like clerical, maintainers, custodians, social workers, dispatchers, and many more, are available.

Sign up for the event here.

AFSCME Council 4 said its jobs fair at the Hartford Yard Goats Club features more than 30 state and municipal agencies, including the Connecticut DMV, Department of Labor, Department of Transportation, and multiple municipal jobs in towns and schools including Hartford, East Hartford, as well as CREC and MDC.

It’s happening at the Hartford Yard Goats Stadium at Dunkin’ Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AFSCME Council 4 said there will be free parking across the stadium provided by the Hartford Parking Authority.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said they will join AFSCME President Lee Saunders for a news conference at the event to highlight an urgent need to fill positions in Connecticut.

Speakers will arrive at the news conference after a private listening session where AFSCME members and union leaders planned to discuss strategies with elected officials and employers on how to improve recruitment and retain dedicated, qualified public service workers.

From nurses to sanitation workers to corrections officers, state leaders said chronic short staffing has undermined the effective delivery of public services that the people of Connecticut rely on.

That’s why AFSCME said it launched the Staff the Front Lines initiative this year. It partnered with elected officials on recruiting and retaining the essential workers who keep the communities running.

The Staff the Front Lines bus has been stopping in major cities across the country over the summer and holding recruitment events in many of them.

