UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

‘Staff the Front Lines’ job fair stops in Hartford

Help wanted sign generic
Help wanted sign generic(Gray)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Jobseekers have the opportunity to meet with potential employers during a “Staff the Front Lines” job fair at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford on Wednesday.

Public service job openings for positions like clerical, maintainers, custodians, social workers, dispatchers, and many more, are available.

Sign up for the event here.

AFSCME Council 4 said its jobs fair at the Hartford Yard Goats Club features more than 30 state and municipal agencies, including the Connecticut DMV, Department of Labor, Department of Transportation, and multiple municipal jobs in towns and schools including Hartford, East Hartford, as well as CREC and MDC.

It’s happening at the Hartford Yard Goats Stadium at Dunkin’ Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AFSCME Council 4 said there will be free parking across the stadium provided by the Hartford Parking Authority.

Gov. Ned Lamont and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said they will join AFSCME President Lee Saunders for a news conference at the event to highlight an urgent need to fill positions in Connecticut.

Speakers will arrive at the news conference after a private listening session where AFSCME members and union leaders planned to discuss strategies with elected officials and employers on how to improve recruitment and retain dedicated, qualified public service workers.

From nurses to sanitation workers to corrections officers, state leaders said chronic short staffing has undermined the effective delivery of public services that the people of Connecticut rely on.

That’s why AFSCME said it launched the Staff the Front Lines initiative this year. It partnered with elected officials on recruiting and retaining the essential workers who keep the communities running.

The Staff the Front Lines bus has been stopping in major cities across the country over the summer and holding recruitment events in many of them.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Furong "Betty" Li
Police look for missing UConn student
Four hospitalized following boat crash in Old Saybrook
Four hospitalized following boat crash in Old Saybrook
A group of children at a summer camp discovered human remains days ago along the Connecticut...
Officials identify human remains found by children at summer camp

Latest News

The heat and humidity is forcing a number of school districts around the state to send students...
Early dismissals due to heat
Jim Mora on tackling - WFSB
UConn’s coach expected team to tackle better in season opener
Jim Mora on tackling - WFSB
UConn’s coach expected team to tackle better in season opener
Storyblocks - Oysters
FDA advises restaurants and retailers not to serve or sell oysters from area in Groton
Jim Mora - WFSB
Mora: UConn’s running game works best ‘by committee’