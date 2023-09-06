UConn Sports
UConn football knows the importance of fan support

UConn Coach Jim Mora spoke about the importance of fan support.
By Joe Zone
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WFSB) - UConn football coach Jim Mora has talked about how important fan support is.

Mora has said how the team gets energized when the players come through the tunnel and see Rentschler Field filled with UConn fans.

That also works in reverse.

Fans saw that Thursday night when UConn drove down the field on the opening drive of the game. They went for it on 4th down and made it. They finished the drive with a touchdown. That sequence got the UConn crowd fired up.

“Yes, that’s what we gotta do, we gotta depend on each other, the fans, the players, we gotta depend on each other. Where we let them down, we always talk about this, on defense, we have to back up the offense, they go down and score and we have to get a stop, we have momentum, we our fans going wild, nothing is worse that that, a quarterback scrambling, and getting out for a first  down, it’s deflating on defense, and it’s deflating for the fans”.

The Huskies next home game is Sept.16 against FIU, a 3:30 game televised on CBS Sportsnet.

