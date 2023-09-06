UConn’s coach breaks down the team’s next opponent, Georgia State

(WFSB) - UConn’s next game is this Saturday, on the road at Georgia State.

Georgia State opened the season by beating URI 52-35.

UConn head Coach Jim Mora had a lot to say about Georgia State’s high powered offense.

“They’re a very athletic team. Hyper speed, eleventh in the country in getting plays off, time left on the play clock, makes it difficult to make changes on defense,” Mora said. “The quarterback is really good. He can run. As you know, we had problems with quarterbacks who can run, so that’s something we’ve been focused on. He has a tremendous arm, throws a great fade ball, single coverage, fade ball, if you double cover, back shoulder, and he’s accurate with it. He can read defenses. They also will run it. They’ll wear you out, try yto catch you resting, then break off a big play. They will be tough to slow down.”

Georgia State gained 424 yards in their win over Rhode Island, but they allowed 520, more than 400 passing yards.

