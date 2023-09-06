UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

UConn’s coach breaks down the team’s next opponent, Georgia State

UConn’s next game is this Saturday, on the road at Georgia State.
By Joe Zone
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - UConn’s next game is this Saturday, on the road at Georgia State.

Georgia State opened the season by beating URI 52-35.

UConn head Coach Jim Mora had a lot to say about Georgia State’s high powered offense.

“They’re a very athletic team. Hyper speed, eleventh in the country in getting plays off, time left on the play clock, makes it difficult to make changes on defense,” Mora said. “The quarterback is really good. He can run. As you know, we had problems with quarterbacks who can run, so that’s something we’ve been focused on. He has a tremendous arm, throws a great fade ball, single coverage, fade ball, if you double cover, back shoulder, and he’s accurate with it. He can read defenses. They also will run it. They’ll wear you out, try yto catch you resting, then break off a big play. They will be tough to slow down.”

Georgia State gained 424 yards in their win over Rhode Island, but they allowed 520, more than 400 passing yards.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Furong "Betty" Li
Police look for missing UConn student
Four hospitalized following boat crash in Old Saybrook
Four hospitalized following boat crash in Old Saybrook
A group of children at a summer camp discovered human remains days ago along the Connecticut...
Officials identify human remains found by children at summer camp

Latest News

Seats fill up at Rentschler Field for UConn vs. NC State
UConn football knows the importance of fan support
UConn Coach Jim Mora spoke about the importance of fan support.
The importance of UConn fan support
jim mora
Coach Mora discusses UConn's next opponent, Georgia State
Jim Mora on tackling - WFSB
UConn’s coach expected team to tackle better in season opener