UConn’s coach expected team to tackle better in season opener

(WFSB) - UConn football coach Jim Mora said he was disappointed that his team didn’t play better in the season opening loss to N.C. State.

Although, he did say the team was way ahead of where it was last year at this time.

After looking at the game film, Mora spoke about it.

“On defense, I expect us to tackle better, that was the culprit on Thursday night. We tackled poorly,” Mora said. “You can make the excuse it was the first game and all that, that’s just an excuse. Excuses negotiate with success. [We] can’t except that. On offense, we need to stay out of 3rd and long. We need to have more success on 1st and 2nd down, either running or throwing. Eliminate negative plays, betting running, first and foremost, point of attack, sustaining blocks, that opens up the pass game, play action.”

UConn was out gained by N.C. State 364 total yards to 273 last Thursday.

