UConn’s new wide receiver thinks the team’s best offense is still to come

(WFSB) - There was no question that the UConn offense struggled in the season opener against N.C. State, especially after the game-opening drive where the Huskies drove down the field.

Twelve plays and 75 yards, quarterback Joe Fagnano completed his first three passes and converted on a 4th down as the Huskies took a 7-0 lead.

New wide receiver Brett Buckman, a grad transfer from Delaware, thinks there’s a lot better version of UConn’s offense still to come.

He spoke about why he decided to commit to UConn for his final season.

“I was encouraged by the first drive of the game,” Buckman said. “We made a few plays to get us going, and we kept the drive alive. So, yeah, I think there’s a lot more to come.”

He said he liked everything about UConn when he came for his first visit.

“I liked everything about it, [from the] top down, the head coach, loved it the second I got stepped on campus,” he said. “[I] talked to Coach Mora, talked to Coach Charlton. I loved the direction the program is going.”

Buckman appeared in 33 games at Delaware and had 61 catches for 763 yards and a touchdown.

