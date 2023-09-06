Waterbury police investigate crash, gunfire at intersection

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury police are investigating what led up to gunfire and a crash Tuesday night.

According to a Channel 3 crew at the scene, a white van had crashed into a pole at the intersection of Baldwin and Washington Streets.

Police were taking photos of the van and markers were placed on the ground near shell casings.

Investigators were looking inside of nearby cars and talking to witnesses.

Channel 3 reached out to Waterbury police to find out what led up to this incident or if anyone was injured. We have not heard back.

