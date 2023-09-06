UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Waterbury police investigate crash, gunfire at intersection

Waterbury police are investigating what led up to gunfire and a crash Tuesday night.
By Olivia Kalentek and Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury police are investigating what led up to gunfire and a crash Tuesday night.

According to a Channel 3 crew at the scene, a white van had crashed into a pole at the intersection of Baldwin and Washington Streets.

Police were taking photos of the van and markers were placed on the ground near shell casings.

Investigators were looking inside of nearby cars and talking to witnesses.

Channel 3 reached out to Waterbury police to find out what led up to this incident or if anyone was injured. We have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Police say 14-year-old Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the social media...
Teen dies hours after taking part in viral ‘One Chip Challenge,’ police say
Furong "Betty" Li
Police look for missing UConn student
Four hospitalized following boat crash in Old Saybrook
Four hospitalized following boat crash in Old Saybrook
Customers line up to try new restaurant in Waterbury
Customers line up to try new restaurant in Waterbury

Latest News

New Haven Mayoral Debate
New Haven mayoral debate focuses on issues of housing, illegal guns, and drugs
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for high heat and humidity; heat wave possible
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for high heat and humidity; heat wave possible
Waterbury police investigate crash, gunfire at intersection
Waterbury police investigate crash, gunfire at intersection
New Haven Mayoral Debate
New Haven Mayoral Debate