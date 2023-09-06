MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Unlike many high schools who cancelled after school football practice, Xavier High School is not letting the heat stop them.

During the day on Wednesday, Middletown reached 91 degrees and a heat advisory was extended through Thursday. Temperatures are expected to hit 90 degrees by noon and feel as high as 100.

That means players need to take necessary precautions of staying cool and hydrated.

The players at Xavier have plenty of ways to beat the heat while at practice. The team is supplied two jugs of Gatorade and two jugs of water. On top of that players brought their own water jugs as well.

Players are conditioning without pads or helmets on and are taking breaks in the shade in intervals.

For the team, the heat is nothing new to them as they’ve been working out all summer in similar conditions.

At the end of each practice, coach Andy Guyon stresses hydration, nutrition, and sleep.

“I feel like our guys are ready for it, yes it’s dangerous, it is hot out, but at the same time we are going to do everything we can and we are going to take every precaution and take care of our players,” said Guyon.

Xavier football stays cool in the heat

