2 dead after serious crash closes both sides of I-84

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say two people have died after a crash on I-84 in West Hartford.

State police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on I-84 East at around 8 p.m.

The crash took place in the area of Exit 44.

Serious injuries were reported.

State police now say two people have died as a result of the accident.

The East and Westbound sides of the highway are shut down.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.