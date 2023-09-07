UConn Sports
2 dead after serious crash closes both sides of I-84

Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say two people have died after a crash on I-84 in West Hartford.

State police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on I-84 East at around 8 p.m.

The crash took place in the area of Exit 44.

Serious injuries were reported.

State police now say two people have died as a result of the accident.

The East and Westbound sides of the highway are shut down.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

