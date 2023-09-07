UConn Sports
Bruce Springsteen postpones all September shows due to health treatment

Bruce Springsteen performing.
Bruce Springsteen performing.(Takahiro Kyono / CC BY 2.0)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances in September.

The band had a show scheduled for tomorrow at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., which has now been postponed.

According to his X account, Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

The decision to postpone the remainder of shows came from a medical advisor.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support,” Springsteen said on X.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for high heat and humidity; heat wave expected
