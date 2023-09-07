Bruce Springsteen postpones all September shows due to health treatment

(WFSB) - Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances in September.

The band had a show scheduled for tomorrow at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., which has now been postponed.

According to his X account, Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

The decision to postpone the remainder of shows came from a medical advisor.

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support,” Springsteen said on X.

