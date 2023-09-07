UConn Sports
CICD Puerto Rican Parade postponed due to Hartford community’s tragic loss

Event postponed
Event postponed(WHNS)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Due to the Hartford community’s recent loss of second-generation Hartford police officer Bobby Garten, the CICD Puerto Rican Parade is postponed.

The festivities were scheduled for Sunday Sept. 10 at the CICD Offices at 80 Cedar Street in Hartford.

Follow Channel 3 and refresh this page for more updates.

