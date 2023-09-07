CICD Puerto Rican Parade postponed due to Hartford community’s tragic loss

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Due to the Hartford community’s recent loss of second-generation Hartford police officer Bobby Garten, the CICD Puerto Rican Parade is postponed.

The festivities were scheduled for Sunday Sept. 10 at the CICD Offices at 80 Cedar Street in Hartford.

