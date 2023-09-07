Crash involving state trooper closes I-95 north in Groton

GROTON, CT (WFSB) – A section of Interstate 95 is closed in Groton because of a crash involving a state police cruiser, according to officials.

The Dept. of Transportation said the northbound side is closed between Exits 85 and 86. Multiple vehicles are involved.

State police said injuries were reported and two people were taken to the hospital.

It was reported at 3:10 p.m., officials said.

No further information was available.

