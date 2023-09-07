Crash closes Rt. 83 in Vernon
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - An early morning crash triggered delays for commuters in Vernon.
It occurred on Thursday morning on Rt. 83 near Starbucks.
Debris was spread across the roadway; traffic in the area was being rerouted through the Stop and Shop parking lot.
No further word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
