Crash closes Rt. 83 in Vernon

By Jay Kenney
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - An early morning crash triggered delays for commuters in Vernon.

It occurred on Thursday morning on Rt. 83 near Starbucks.

Debris was spread across the roadway; traffic in the area was being rerouted through the Stop and Shop parking lot.

No further word on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

