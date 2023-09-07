UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Football season persists as temperatures reach into the 90s

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Jill Gilardi
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Even though temperatures are far from seasonal norms, high school football must go on.

On this hot evening in Wallingford, Guilford High School plays Lyman Hall High School.

The game doesn’t start until 6:30 p.m. and thankfully it won’t be as hot.

By 6 p.m., it will be partly sunny and feeling in the lower 90s.

Once the sun goes down, the temperature will drop to the lower 80s.

About 2 hours before game time, it’s important for those coming to the game to wear light weight and light-colored clothing.

Along with the above, make sure to drink plenty of water.

Officials will be monitoring the players due to the combination of the hot weather and players wearing full pads.

There will be several waters and gatorades filled jugs to keep the teens hydrated.

Coming up at 5:30 p.m., the teams will be warming up and guests arriving.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
I-84 West Hartford double deadly crash - WFSB
Woman, 2-year-old child killed in I-84 crash
UConn Storrs sign
Missing UConn student found safe, police say
Thursday heat - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for high heat and humidity; 2nd heat of the season underway...
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

Rubeidi Montero-Matos was placed under arrest and charged with risk of injury to a minor,...
Police: Child found in hot car banging on the window
Thursday heat - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for high heat and humidity; 2nd heat of the season underway...
Mosquito
Second case of West Nile virus confirmed by state officials
Hartford police mourned the death of Officer Bobby Garten.
Police departments, officials send condolences to Hartford police following officer’s death