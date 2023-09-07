Football season persists as temperatures reach into the 90s

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Even though temperatures are far from seasonal norms, high school football must go on.

On this hot evening in Wallingford, Guilford High School plays Lyman Hall High School.

The game doesn’t start until 6:30 p.m. and thankfully it won’t be as hot.

By 6 p.m., it will be partly sunny and feeling in the lower 90s.

Once the sun goes down, the temperature will drop to the lower 80s.

About 2 hours before game time, it’s important for those coming to the game to wear light weight and light-colored clothing.

Along with the above, make sure to drink plenty of water.

Officials will be monitoring the players due to the combination of the hot weather and players wearing full pads.

There will be several waters and gatorades filled jugs to keep the teens hydrated.

Coming up at 5:30 p.m., the teams will be warming up and guests arriving.

