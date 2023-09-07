Mom and two kids struck by a car

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - While walking across Fairfield Avenue, a mom and two kids ages 4 and 2 were struck.

Police responded to the multiple 911 calls around 8:49 a.m. in the area of Brewster Street and Fairfield Avenue.

Reports indicated that the driver did remain on scene.

As of now, the 2-year-old girl suffered various scrapes and bruises that are listed as non-life threatening.

The 4-year-old boy was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition. The mother was not injured.

Fairfield Avenue and Brewster Street was closed for a period of time and is now opened at this time.

Bridgeport Police Traffic Division is currently investigating this incident and are interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-TIPS.

