UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Mother seeks son’s stuffed giraffe that went missing at the Woodstock Fair

Organizers for the Woodstock Fair posted this photo of a missing stuffed giraffe in hopes that...
Organizers for the Woodstock Fair posted this photo of a missing stuffed giraffe in hopes that someone found it over the weekend.(Woodstock Fair / Facebook)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) - Organizers from the Woodstock Fair are trying to help a mother reunite a missing stuffed giraffe with her son.

The fair’s Facebook account on Wednesday posted photos of the little boy with the giraffe.

“Have you seen this stuffed Giraffe?” the account asked. “It went missing this weekend at the fair, and this little boy’s mother called the office to ask if anyone had seen it or turned it in to the lost and found.”

Organizers asked that if anyone happened to pick up the stuffed animal, they can contact the Woodstock Fair administration office at 860-928-3246.

The Woodstock Fair went on from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4 in South Woodstock.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UConn Storrs sign
Missing UConn student found safe, police say
Officer killed in Hartford crash - WFSB
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
heat advisory continues - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for high heat and humidity; heat wave expected
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed

Latest News

Hartford debate FS - WFSB
WFSB to air, stream Hartford mayoral debate
A woman was struck and killed by a driver on Route 83 in Vernon the morning of Sept. 7, police...
Woman struck, killed by driver in Vernon; Route 83 closed
Officer killed in Hartford crash - WFSB
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
heat advisory continues - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for high heat and humidity; heat wave expected