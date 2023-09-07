Mother seeks son’s stuffed giraffe that went missing at the Woodstock Fair

WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) - Organizers from the Woodstock Fair are trying to help a mother reunite a missing stuffed giraffe with her son.

The fair’s Facebook account on Wednesday posted photos of the little boy with the giraffe.

“Have you seen this stuffed Giraffe?” the account asked. “It went missing this weekend at the fair, and this little boy’s mother called the office to ask if anyone had seen it or turned it in to the lost and found.”

Organizers asked that if anyone happened to pick up the stuffed animal, they can contact the Woodstock Fair administration office at 860-928-3246.

The Woodstock Fair went on from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4 in South Woodstock.

