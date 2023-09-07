New Haven officials put into effect a noise ordinance

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The loud music blasting from huge speakers connected to cars, has been a huge problem in New Haven for years.

New Haven Police said the cars set up along the Long Wharf with huge speakers in the back of cars and on top of the roofs blasting their music and carrying across the city and New Haven Harbor are finally being put on notice.

A new law in New Haven amends the city’s Noise Ordinance specifically targeting the culprits that have cars with these external speakers.

“It is illegal and now because of this new legislation, we will be fining you a lot of money and we will be confiscating these speakers,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.

The city says it’s a quality of life issue, so if the noise can be heard by officers from 100 feet away and recorded on their body cams those fines will start at a $1000 and reach up to $2,500.

Alder Carmen Rodriguez said, “this is for the residents of New Haven who deserve a good night’s sleep.”

Prior to this law, it was just a one hundred dollar ticket.

“Somebody passed a hat in front of an officer and had his friends throw in money and we’re laughing at the officers,” said Chief Karl Jacobson. “Well you’re going to have to pass a pretty big hat to raise $1000.”

The new ordinance was signed into law just yesterday and the Chief warned folks that if they come down this weekend with those speakers, they’ll be walking away with an $1000 ticket.

