Police: Child found in hot car banging on the window

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police received a call from a passersby that noticed a small child in a car in a parking lot banging on the window.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a call in the parking lot of Bass Pro Shop.

The passerby indicated they had to break the window to retrieve the child due to the extreme heat.

Bridgeport Police and AMR were dispatched then immediately transported to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation.

Police identified the operator of the vehicle as Rubeidi Montero-Matos of Bridgeport.

He was immediately placed under arrest and charged with the following:

Risk of Injury to a minor child

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree

Improper use of Marker Plate

No Insurance

Montero-Matos’s bond was set at $50,000.00.

While at the hospital, Bridgeport Police arrested the child’s mother Solderlin Ferrera-Tavarez of Bridgeport on a Prawn Warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500.

DCF is involved in this incident, and the child has been described as being in good spirits by medical staff.

