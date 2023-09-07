UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police: Child found in hot car banging on the window

Rubeidi Montero-Matos was placed under arrest and charged with risk of injury to a minor,...
Rubeidi Montero-Matos was placed under arrest and charged with risk of injury to a minor, reckless endangerment, etc.(Bridgeport police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police received a call from a passersby that noticed a small child in a car in a parking lot banging on the window.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a call in the parking lot of Bass Pro Shop.

The passerby indicated they had to break the window to retrieve the child due to the extreme heat.

Bridgeport Police and AMR were dispatched then immediately transported to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation.

Police identified the operator of the vehicle as Rubeidi Montero-Matos of Bridgeport.

He was immediately placed under arrest and charged with the following:

  • Risk of Injury to a minor child
  • Reckless Endangerment in the 1st degree
  • Improper use of Marker Plate
  • No Insurance

Montero-Matos’s bond was set at $50,000.00.

While at the hospital, Bridgeport Police arrested the child’s mother Solderlin Ferrera-Tavarez of Bridgeport on a Prawn Warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,500.

DCF is involved in this incident, and the child has been described as being in good spirits by medical staff.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
I-84 West Hartford double deadly crash - WFSB
Woman, 2-year-old child killed in I-84 crash
UConn Storrs sign
Missing UConn student found safe, police say
Thursday heat - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for high heat and humidity; 2nd heat of the season underway...
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

Thursday heat - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for high heat and humidity; 2nd heat of the season underway...
Mosquito
Second case of West Nile virus confirmed by state officials
Hartford police mourned the death of Officer Bobby Garten.
Police departments, officials send condolences to Hartford police following officer’s death
Police departments and officials sent condolences to the Hartford Police Department following...
VIDEO: Law enforcement from around the state supports Hartford police