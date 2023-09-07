Police departments, officials send condolences to Hartford police following officer’s death

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police departments and officials sent condolences to the Hartford Police Department following the death of an officer who was killed in a crash.

Officer Bobby Garten, and 8-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department, died when the cruiser he was in was struck by a speeding suspect on Wednesday night, police said.

Since the news broke, officers and public officials from around the state have been offering their support.

The New Haven Police Department sent out a statement.

The New Haven Police Department is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a fellow officer from the Hartford Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer during this difficult time. New Haven and Hartford Police Departments have always shared a strong bond, working hand in hand to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities. In fact, we are proud to have recruits from our department graduating from the Hartford PD academy this week, further emphasizing the close relationship we share. Upon learning of this heartbreaking news, New Haven Chief Karl Jacobson immediately reached out to Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody to express our condolences and offer any assistance or support needed. Our departments stand united, and we are committed to providing whatever resources necessary to aid our brothers and sisters in Hartford. This tragic incident serves as a somber reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officers face daily in their unwavering dedication to protecting their communities. It highlights the immense sacrifices they make to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. We honor the fallen officer’s bravery, courage, and dedication to the service. The New Haven Police Department will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our law enforcement partners in Hartford during this difficult time, offering our unwavering support and solidarity. Together, we will navigate this challenging period and emerge stronger than ever.

Colonel Stavros Mellekas from the Connecticut State Police released a statement.

“The Connecticut State Police shares the deep sadness and grief over the death of a Hartford Police Officer last night while responding to a call for service,” Mellekas said. “Losing a member of your law enforcement family is a heartbreaking tragedy. We offer sincerest condolences to our brothers and sisters at the Hartford Police Department and their families as they cope with the inconceivable grief of losing an officer in the line of duty. We also wish the injured officer a speedy recovery. Our Troopers are available to assist Hartford Police Department with whatever they may need during this difficult time.”

🧵1/2 Our police officers work tirelessly to protect and serve, often risking their own safety. Last night’s tragedy is a reminder to us all of the sacrifice our officers are willing to make to keep us safe.

