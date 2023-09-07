UConn Sports
Police departments, officials send condolences to Hartford police following officer’s death

Police departments and officials sent condolences to the Hartford Police Department following the death of an officer who was killed in a crash.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police departments and officials sent condolences to the Hartford Police Department following the death of an officer who was killed in a crash.

Officer Bobby Garten, and 8-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department, died when the cruiser he was in was struck by a speeding suspect on Wednesday night, police said.

Since the news broke, officers and public officials from around the state have been offering their support.

The New Haven Police Department sent out a statement.

Colonel Stavros Mellekas from the Connecticut State Police released a statement.

“The Connecticut State Police shares the deep sadness and grief over the death of a Hartford Police Officer last night while responding to a call for service,” Mellekas said. “Losing a member of your law enforcement family is a heartbreaking tragedy. We offer sincerest condolences to our brothers and sisters at the Hartford Police Department and their families as they cope with the inconceivable grief of losing an officer in the line of duty. We also wish the injured officer a speedy recovery. Our Troopers are available to assist Hartford Police Department with whatever they may need during this difficult time.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

