UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police: Woman found dead outside home in Plainfield

File photo of a Plainfield police cruiser.
File photo of a Plainfield police cruiser.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A woman was found dead outside of a home in Plainfield, according to police.

Authorities said the woman was found dead outside of a home on Cemetery Road.

Officers and detectives are investigating.

Plainfield police asked people to avoid the area.

No further information was available.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
I-84 West Hartford double deadly crash - WFSB
Woman, 2-year-old child killed in I-84 crash
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday will be hot and humid with a chance for isolated...
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for high heat and humidity; 2nd heat of the season underway...
UConn Storrs sign
Missing UConn student found safe, police say
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday will be hot and humid with a chance for isolated...
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT continues for heat, high humidity and also a threat for storms
According to police, Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, 34, died from his injuries.
Support pours in for Hartford police following officer’s death
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Football season persists as temperatures reach into the 90s
Event postponed
CICD Puerto Rican Parade postponed due to Hartford community’s tragic loss