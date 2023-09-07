Police: Woman found dead outside home in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A woman was found dead outside of a home in Plainfield, according to police.

Authorities said the woman was found dead outside of a home on Cemetery Road.

Officers and detectives are investigating.

Plainfield police asked people to avoid the area.

No further information was available.

