The race for Hartford mayor is heating up

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The primary for Hartford’s mayoral race is set for next Tuesday, but there is some contention between some of the candidates.

Eric Coleman says Arunan Arulapalam, the endorsed democratic candidate, appeared at a fundraiser in Torrington, promising residents a voice if they donated to his campaign.

“This obvious pay to play scheme is a betrayal of the public trust,” said Coleman.

Arulapalam said this at the fundraiser:

“You may not have a vote but by contributing and getting involved in this election, you can have a say in what the city looks like and the level of investment in our capitol city,”

While Torrington voters don’t live in Hartford, some may work in the capital city or have a business there.

Outgoing mayor Luke Bronin says we all have an interest.

“One of the jobs of the mayor of Hartford is to be an ambassador for the city, and make people believe in this city and that means make people in Hartford believe in Hartford and those outside believe in Hartford,” said Bronin.

Nick Lebron, a petitioning candidate, echoed Coleman’s thoughts on the fundraiser appearance.

“Begging Torrington Trump supporters for campaign contributions,” said Lebron.

However, the Torrington fundraiser was hosted by Democrats and neither Coleman or Lebron have any proof there were Republicans there.

The Arulapalam Campaign says silly season is now in full swing. A campaign rep says what we’re seeing is, “Two Democrats knowingly spreading falsehoods as they attack their party’s overwhelmingly endorsed candidate.”

“Arunan has received more individual grassroots donors from the City of Hartford than any other candidate in this race,”

Channel 3 is hosting a live debate ahead of the primary Thursday night. All three Democratic candidates on the ballot, Arulapalm, Coleman, and Fonfara will be in attendance.

