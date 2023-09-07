Second case of West Nile virus confirmed by state officials

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another human case of West Nile virus was confirmed of state health officials on Thursday.

The Department of Public Health said the case was the second of the season.

The patient was said to be between the ages of 50 and 59.

The person, a resident of Hartford County, became sick during the third week of August and was hospitalized. The patient has since been released.

The DPH said a laboratory test confirmed West Nile virus antibodies in the patent’s system.

“The identification of a Connecticut resident with West Nile virus associated illness requiring hospitalization emphasizes the potential seriousness of this infection,” said DPH commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “As we approach the cooler weather, it is important to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes.”

Weather conditions continue to be favorable for disease-carrying mosquitos.

“These mosquitoes are most abundant in urban and suburban areas with dense human populations,” said Philip Armstrong, ScD, medical entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. “We anticipate continued risk for human infection until mosquito activity subsides in October.”

The first case of the season was detected in July. The patient was from New Haven County.

The DPH West Nile virus has been detected in Connecticut every year since1999 and is the most prevalent mosquito-borne disease in the U.S.

Most people infected with West Nile last year did not develop symptoms.

State health officials said about one in five people who are infected develop West Nile fever, an illness which includes fever and other symptoms, such as body aches, joint pain, headache, or a rash. About one out of 150 infected people develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system. About one out of 10 cases of severe illness are fatal.

People over the age of 60 are at highest risk of serious illness.

