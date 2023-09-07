Support pours in for Hartford police following officer’s death

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – There is an outpouring of support in Hartford after a police officer died and another was hurt in a crash Wednesday night.

Officials identified the officer who died as Bobby Garten. Officer Brian Kearney was hurt in the crash.

Police officers build many relationships. Those who live in the city want people to know how much they appreciate those who serve.

The crash happened on Asylum Avenue near the state capitol.

Those who live in the city said we must honor Officer Garten because he was important to this community.

Just hours after the tragic crash, Hartford community leaders came to see where Officer Garten lost his life.

“We want to express our condolences to his family and to the Hartford Police Department,” said Reverend Henry Brown, community activist.

Brown knows how important police officers are in Hartford. They build relationships.

Brown and other community groups work with police to help make Hartford a safer city.

“It’s like losing family, we have worked with police officers for a very long time to have a good relationship with them,” said Henrietta Beckman with Mothers United Against Violence.

Donnie Williams has two cousins who are firefighters.

“Every time you hear of somebody getting killed, a child, a mother, a father, firefighters, it touches you because they are human beings,” Williams said.

People were dropping off flowers at the police department Thursday.

“At the end of the day, it’s good to support each other. And we are a community-based organization, we are out here, the Hartford Police Department is out here, we are working together to make sure everyone is protected,” said Shenell Bengamin with Hartford Communities That Care.

“All I could think about was every police officer and how they’re feeling today,” said Marcos Massa.

Massa is now an officer at the State Capitol, but before that he was a Hartford police officer for 20 years.

He knew Officer Bobby Garten and Garten’s father, who is now retired from the police force.

“He was a great kid and a great cop. I had the fortunate experience of working with Bobby’s father and just like his father he was committed to the city, compassion, everything you can think of that’s positive about a police officer that’s who Bobby was,” said Massa.

Massa said his young son often asks him when he’s coming home, another reminder that this is a dangerous job.

