UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Support pours in for Hartford police following officer’s death

According to police, Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, 34, died from his injuries.
According to police, Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, 34, died from his injuries.(Hartford Police Department)
By Susan Raff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – There is an outpouring of support in Hartford after a police officer died and another was hurt in a crash Wednesday night.

Officials identified the officer who died as Bobby Garten. Officer Brian Kearney was hurt in the crash.

Police officers build many relationships. Those who live in the city want people to know how much they appreciate those who serve.

The crash happened on Asylum Avenue near the state capitol.

Those who live in the city said we must honor Officer Garten because he was important to this community.

Just hours after the tragic crash, Hartford community leaders came to see where Officer Garten lost his life.

“We want to express our condolences to his family and to the Hartford Police Department,” said Reverend Henry Brown, community activist.

Brown knows how important police officers are in Hartford. They build relationships.

Brown and other community groups work with police to help make Hartford a safer city.

“It’s like losing family, we have worked with police officers for a very long time to have a good relationship with them,” said Henrietta Beckman with Mothers United Against Violence.

Donnie Williams has two cousins who are firefighters.

“Every time you hear of somebody getting killed, a child, a mother, a father, firefighters, it touches you because they are human beings,” Williams said.

People were dropping off flowers at the police department Thursday.

“At the end of the day, it’s good to support each other. And we are a community-based organization, we are out here, the Hartford Police Department is out here, we are working together to make sure everyone is protected,” said Shenell Bengamin with Hartford Communities That Care.

“All I could think about was every police officer and how they’re feeling today,” said Marcos Massa.

Massa is now an officer at the State Capitol, but before that he was a Hartford police officer for 20 years.

He knew Officer Bobby Garten and Garten’s father, who is now retired from the police force.

“He was a great kid and a great cop. I had the fortunate experience of working with Bobby’s father and just like his father he was committed to the city, compassion, everything you can think of that’s positive about a police officer that’s who Bobby was,” said Massa.

Massa said his young son often asks him when he’s coming home, another reminder that this is a dangerous job.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
I-84 West Hartford double deadly crash - WFSB
Woman, 2-year-old child killed in I-84 crash
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Friday will be hot and humid with a chance for isolated...
Technical Discussion: A FIRST ALERT for high heat and humidity; 2nd heat of the season underway...
UConn Storrs sign
Missing UConn student found safe, police say
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Football season persists as temperatures reach into the 90s
Event postponed
CICD Puerto Rican Parade postponed due to Hartford community’s tragic loss
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Mom and two kids struck by a car
Image showing music
New Haven officials put into effect a noise ordinance