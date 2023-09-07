UConn Sports
UConn star Paige Bueckers signs NIL sneaker deal with Nike

Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts in double overtime against NC State during the East...
Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts in double overtime against NC State during the East Regional final college basketball game of the NCAA women's tournament, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Bridgeport, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WFSB) - UConn star Paige Bueckers has signed a new NIL deal with Nike.

She will be promoting the new Nike G.T. Hustle 2.

Beuckers becomes the first college athlete to market a shoe for the iconic brand.

She returns this season after missing last year with a torn ACL in her left knee.

