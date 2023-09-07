UConn students find ways to stay cool on campus

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The dangerous heat has many college students trying to keep cool, especially since many dorm rooms do not have air conditioning.

Eyewitness News stopped by the UConn campus to see how students are trying to beat the heat.

Students there are wasting no time getting to and from their classes. Too much time outside can get real hot real fast.

“It’s almost hotter in my dorm than outside,” said Judah Friedman, UConn freshman.

Like many students, Friedman’s dorm does not have a/c.

“Anytime I’m not in a class I’m either heading directly to Werth or the dining hall just somewhere where it’s a little bit cooler,” Friedman said.

Werth is one of the few dorms on campus that does have a/c. Most of the others do not.

“The rec is nice and air conditioned,” said Kailey Connelly, UConn freshman.

The rec center does have a/c, which means the walk back from a workout is the hottest part for Connelly.

“You got to stay active especially during this transition with so many new things going on,” Connelly said.

On the south side of campus, a new dorm is being built. It will have air conditioning.

“I think it would definitely be good for the students and easier,” said Emily Jarmoscko, UConn freshman.

UConn officials said buildings built in the last few decades have a/c, but there are some stragglers.

They recommend limiting time outside and getting a fan or finding a common area with air conditioning.

“It’s hard to sleep. I sleep with a fan directly in my face the whole night,” Connelly said.

Some students do get portable air conditioners for their room. They need a doctor’s note to get it.

“Just getting to and from class, it’s just puddles. So sweaty, so gross,” Jarmoscko said. “I think being cool is a mindset.”

“Are you comfortable?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Do you think I am comfortable? No!” said Jiannan Ouyang.

The school is also reminding students to take cool showers if they live in a dorm without air.

