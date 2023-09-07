UConn women win third straight game, beat Marist 5-0

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - Make it 3 straight shutouts for the UConn Women’s Soccer team.

The Huskies defeated Marist 5-0 Wednesday night at Marrone Stadium.

Chioma Okafor started the scoring for UConn flying through the air, scoring on a header just under 6 minutes into the match.

The Huskies dominated play throughout the first half and scored their second goal with just over 5 minutes left in the first half.

Chloe Landers picked up the first goal of her UConn career as the Huskies lead 2-zip at the break.

In the second half, UConn’s relentless attacked netted goal number three as Okafor banged home a rebound off Cara Jordan’s shot that hit the post.

UConn added two more goals in the second half, Anaya Johnson and Alayna Taylor each with their first goals of the season.

UConn’s 3rd straight shutout was complete 5-0 the final as the Huskies improve to 3-1-1 on the season with a game Sunday at Yale.

