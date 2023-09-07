UConn Sports
WFSB to air, stream Hartford mayoral debate

Hartford debate FS - WFSB
Hartford debate FS - WFSB
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The candidates for mayor of Hartford will debate the issues Thursday night live on Channel 3.

Democrats Eric Coleman, Arunan Arulapalam, and John Fonfara will be at the WFSB studio in Rocky Hill.

The race has featured some contention between some of the candidates.

Coleman accused Arulapalam, the Democratic-endorsed candidate, of appearing at a fundraiser in Torrington where he promised residents a voice if they donated to his campaign. A representative for Arulapalam’s campaign called it a falsehood.

The debate will air on Channel 3 at 7 p.m.

Viewers can also see it on WWAX and stream it on the WFSB News App and WFSB+.

The Democratic primary is set for Sept. 12.

