UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Bodycam video shows killed Hartford officer conducting a water rescue

Hartford police have released bodycam video from Officer Garten’s body worn camera that was captured during the last Marine Division shift he worked.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police have released bodycam video from Officer Garten’s body worn camera that was captured during the last Marine Division shift he worked.

Garten was killed in a crash Wednesday night.

“This video illustrates Officer Garten’s professionalism during a water rescue on the CT River,” police said.

The water rescue took place on August 19.

The Hartford Police Marie Division and Dive Team were assigned to the Connecticut River for The Riverfront Dragon Boat & Asian Festival.

At around 3:15 p.m., police received a call indicating boaters on a jet ski had been observed waving for assistance in the river in front of Riverside Park.

Officer Garten and a detective responded.

They found three females floating in the river next to a partially sunken jet ski personal watercraft.

Garten and the detective were able to pull the women from the water.

All three women were uninjured and evaluated by EMS.

The women had capsized the jet ski in the area just north of the Connecticut Southern Railroad Bridge, and drifted over 3,000 feet in the river.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
I-84 West Hartford double deadly crash - WFSB
Woman, 2-year-old child killed in I-84 crash
more Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: FIRST ALERT for dangerous heat & possible severe storms
A woman was struck and killed by a driver on Route 83 in Vernon the morning of Sept. 7, police...
Woman struck, killed by driver in Vernon
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Bodycam video shows killed Hartford officer conducting a water rescue
Bodycam video shows killed Hartford officer conducting a water rescue
more Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: FIRST ALERT for dangerous heat & possible severe storms
more Friday storms - WFSB
FIRST ALERT: Continuing to track an extended severe thunderstorm warning
Friday storm - WFSB
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Tolland, Windham counties