Bridgeport murder suspect extradited to United States

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A 39-year-old woman was extradited to Connecticut from Jamaica to face murder charges, police say.

On January 2nd, 2022, 36-year-old Andre Brown of Bridgeport was shot and killed in the front yard of a home on Marcel Street.

Investigators stated they were following several strong leads in the hours after the investigation began.

On Thursday, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force took 39-year-old Iyana Reynolds into custody for the murder of Andre Brown.

Reynolds was located in the island country of Jamaica and extradited to the United States.

She had an outstanding extraditable murder warrant out of Bridgeport.

Reynolds arrived at Bridgeport Police Department, where she was charged with Murder, Commission of A, B or C Felony with a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit.

Bond was set at $2,500,000 and she will be arraigned in court on Friday morning.

