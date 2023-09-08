UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Bridgeport murder suspect extradited to United States

WFSB File.
WFSB File.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - A 39-year-old woman was extradited to Connecticut from Jamaica to face murder charges, police say.

On January 2nd, 2022, 36-year-old Andre Brown of Bridgeport was shot and killed in the front yard of a home on Marcel Street.

Investigators stated they were following several strong leads in the hours after the investigation began.

On Thursday, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force took 39-year-old Iyana Reynolds into custody for the murder of Andre Brown.

Reynolds was located in the island country of Jamaica and extradited to the United States.

She had an outstanding extraditable murder warrant out of Bridgeport.

Reynolds arrived at Bridgeport Police Department, where she was charged with Murder, Commission of A, B or C Felony with a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit.

Bond was set at $2,500,000 and she will be arraigned in court on Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
I-84 West Hartford double deadly crash - WFSB
Woman, 2-year-old child killed in I-84 crash
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Our FIRST ALERT continues for heat, high humidity and also a threat for storms
A woman was struck and killed by a driver on Route 83 in Vernon the morning of Sept. 7, police...
Woman struck, killed by driver in Vernon
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Our FIRST ALERT continues for heat, high humidity and also a threat for storms
First responders across the country have sent their condolences to Hartford Police Department.
Support pours in for Hartford police following officer’s death
According to police, Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, 34, died from his injuries.
Support pours in for Hartford police following officer’s death
Support pours in for Hartford police following officer’s death
Support pours in for Hartford police following officer’s death