Crews battle fire at Norwich apartment complex

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews responded to a working fire in Norwich on Thursday morning.

According to the Norwich Fire Department, crews responded at 11:15 p.m. to reports of a fire in the basement of an apartment complex at 138 Sandy Lane.

After surveying conditions, firefighters ordered a working fire on the first floor of the building.

A bedroom fire was quickly knocked down.

Officials said a resident was transported to the hospital after they suffered a medical emergency during the incident.

Additional apartments were searched in the building and found to only need fans for smoke removal.

The Red Cross is assisting five adults displaced from the fire.

Norwich Police Department and Norwich Public Utilities assisted at the scene.

The Norwich Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information is released.

