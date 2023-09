WINCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - One driver was seriously hurt in a crash that happened in Winchester on Friday.

Winchester police said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Newfield and West roads.

The driver who was hurt needed to be flown to a hospital by the Lifestar emergency helicopter.

There’s no word on a cause for the crash.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.