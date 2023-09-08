UConn Sports
Eversource Hartford Marathon medals revealed

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Hartford Marathon Foundation revealed the look of the finisher medals for the Eversource Hartford Marathon races next month.

The medals for the marathon, half marathon and 5K races commemorate the event’s 30th running.


The 2023 Eversource Hartford Marathon finisher medals for the marathon, half marathon, and charity 5K races.(Hartford Marathon Foundation)

The race is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14.

Wheelchair marathon and half marathon athletes start at 7:55 a.m. Marathon and half marathon runners step off at 8 a.m.

The charity 5K race starts at 8:01 a.m.

Athletes were urged to register by Sept. 14 to lock in a lower price.

Organizers said there is no race day packet pickup. Athletes must register by Sept. 10 to have their packets mailed to them; otherwise, they must pick them up at the Eversource Hartford Marathon Expo at the XL Center on Oct. 12 or Oct. 13.

Packets include athletes’ numbers, shirts, and other swag.

For registration details, head to the event’s website here.

