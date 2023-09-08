UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Illinois child, 9, struck and killed by freight train while riding bike to school

The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The...
The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The News-Gazette of Champaign reported.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYAL, Ill. (AP) — A 9-year-old child who was riding a bike to school was struck and killed by a freight train Friday in central Illinois, police said.

The youth was struck in the village of Royal about 7:45 a.m. in “close proximity” to other people who were not injured, said Lt. Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Apperson called it a “tragic accident.” The child was struck along tracks about two blocks from Prairieview-Ogden North Elementary, The News-Gazette of Champaign reported.

No additional information about the child was immediately released Friday by authorities.

Prairieview-Ogden Superintendent Jeff Isenhower said grief counselors would be present at all three district schools Friday in Royal, Flatville and Ogden.

The village of Royal is located about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) northeast of Champaign.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
I-84 West Hartford double deadly crash - WFSB
Woman, 2-year-old child killed in I-84 crash
more Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our FIRST ALERT continues for heat, high humidity and the chance for severe thunderstorms this afternoon
A woman was struck and killed by a driver on Route 83 in Vernon the morning of Sept. 7, police...
Woman struck, killed by driver in Vernon
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

more Friday storms - WFSB
FIRST ALERT: Continuing to track an extended severe thunderstorm warning
Friday storm - WFSB
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Tolland, Windham counties
Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed...
World’s tallest dog has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
Wind sprays mist over the rim of the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial Sunday, May 27, 2018, in...
Authorities identify remains of 2 victims killed in 9/11 attack on World Trade Center
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July...
Trump lawyers move ‘insurrection’ clause lawsuit aiming to bar him from the ballot to federal court