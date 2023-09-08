Local non-profit works to deliver meals for seniors in spite of rising temperatures

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The hot and humid temperatures have been putting a strain on many especially those at a local non-profit that’s making sure seniors don’t go hungry.

Loading dozens of hot nutritious lunches into the back of his truck, Tom Grodecki a retired Hartford police officer and Judicial Marshal loves volunteering.

“I always wanted to do something working with people, it’s what I enjoyed the most,” said Grodecki.

For this 80-year-old, knowing the impact these meals on wheels can make is quite filling.

Grodecki said, “We always talk about nutrition in schools for kids so they can learn, elderly people need nutrition too so they can go on.”

This week’s deliveries aren’t the only things that are piping hot.

“It’s difficult for me at my age, the heat really affects me, but I’m going out to people who truly need this service,” said Grodecki.

The Community Renewal Team, a Hartford based community action agency, faces its own challenges when the temperatures rise.

“It puts a real strain on our operation,” said Grodecki. “Fuels costs increasing, food costs increasing.”

Staff runs around all day from Enfield down to Durham trying to stay cool while delivering 1,500 meals for homebound seniors.

Grodecki said, “These heat challenges just really make our job a little more challenging, but also more satisfying because we know we’re going to be able to feed more seniors.”

Nancy Isa, CRT’S Director of Nutrition, said it takes a toll on not only its volunteers and clients but also their trucks too.

“We have older trucks, our fleet isn’t brand new, constantly going in the shop for maintenance,” said Grodecki. “It’s kind of like with humans when it gets really hot, you feel slow and tired, and you might break down and the same thing goes for the trucks.”

The team continues to carry out a mission to make sure seniors get the meals they need while looking forward to a little break from the early September heat, and hopefully some much needed donations.

Godecki said, “anybody who can, it’s vitally important to sustain this service, that we have the funding to do so.”

CRT counts on local support for its Meals on Wheels program, and that includes its biggest fundraiser - a golf tournament next week at Tunxis Country Club.

