Man arrested for stolen vehicles, fire, and Meriden cruiser crash arrested again

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man police connected to a number of crimes in the Meriden and Wallingford area, including the torching of a stolen vehicle, was arrested again while in police custody.

Robert Barbera, 18, was charged with second-degree arson, conspiracy to commit second-degree arson, larceny of a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Robert Barbera was arrested in connection with the burning of a stolen vehicle in Meriden that happened on Aug. 10. (Meriden police)

Meriden police said that on Aug. 10 around 1 a.m., they were dispatched to 791 West Main St. for a report of car break ins.

“While canvassing the vicinity for potential suspect(s), police located three vehicles in Hubbard Park,” police said. “Police proceeded to the three vehicles and two vehicles fled leaving one vehicle behind.”

Police said the vehicle that was left behind was lit on fire and became quickly engulfed.

They said the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Wallingford.

Detectives identified Barbera as the suspect. He was arrested the same day as the incident after a police pursuit in Meriden that resulted in him crashing into a Meriden police cruiser.

“This incident and a video of the stolen car engulfed in flames were disseminated during a news conference held by our agency on Aug. 11,” police said. “Barbera was also believed to be involved in a spree of robberies throughout the state during this time.”

An arrest warrant was obtained for Barbera, which police said was served on Wednesday while he was incarcerated on charges stemming from a previous arrest.

