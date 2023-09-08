UConn Sports
NY man accused of electronic stalking CT victim

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - A man turned himself in to police in Norwalk on a charge of electronic stalking.

Alexander King, 31, of Brewster, NY, was accused of planting a GPS and listening device that was found on the ground in the driveway of an ex, according to Norwalk police.

Alexander King was charged by Norwalk police with electronic stalking.
Alexander King was charged by Norwalk police with electronic stalking.(Norwalk police)

A reported was filed on July 4, police revealed.

Police said the device was found by the victim next to the victim’s vehicle.

They said the victim recently ended a relationship with King.

Officers prepared a search warrant to identify the owner of the GPS and secure its contents.

Investigators were able to figure out that King was the person who affixed to the device to the victim’s vehicle.

As a result, they said an arrest warrant was issued for King.

King turned himself in on Thursday and was given a court date of Friday.

His bond was set at $30,000.

