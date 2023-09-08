Sports betting venue opens Saturday at XL Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - XL Sportsbook and Sports Bar will open to the public on Saturday morning, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

The 5,000-square-foot facility fits over 300 people, and it opens tomorrow at 10 a.m., just in time for college football Saturday.

The XL Sportsbook and Sports Bar will offer full food and beverage service; closing times will fluctuate based on the games available that day.

The venue has 12 machines and 86 screens, and most notably a different way to bet than using apps on your phone.

It will be open to the public seven days a week, and a formal grand opening will be held on Monday, September 18th.

More information about the venue can be found here.

