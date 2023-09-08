UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Sports betting venue opens Saturday at XL Center

Sports betting coming to the XL Center
Sports betting coming to the XL Center
By Jay Kenney
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - XL Sportsbook and Sports Bar will open to the public on Saturday morning, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

The 5,000-square-foot facility fits over 300 people, and it opens tomorrow at 10 a.m., just in time for college football Saturday.

The XL Sportsbook and Sports Bar will offer full food and beverage service; closing times will fluctuate based on the games available that day.

The venue has 12 machines and 86 screens, and most notably a different way to bet than using apps on your phone.

It will be open to the public seven days a week, and a formal grand opening will be held on Monday, September 18th.

More information about the venue can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
I-84 West Hartford double deadly crash - WFSB
Woman, 2-year-old child killed in I-84 crash
more Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our FIRST ALERT continues for heat, high humidity and the chance for severe thunderstorms this afternoon
A woman was struck and killed by a driver on Route 83 in Vernon the morning of Sept. 7, police...
Woman struck, killed by driver in Vernon
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

more Friday storms - WFSB
FIRST ALERT: Continuing to track an extended severe thunderstorm warning
Friday storm - WFSB
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Tolland, Windham counties
more Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our FIRST ALERT continues for heat, high humidity and the chance for severe thunderstorms this afternoon
Robert Barbera was arrested in connection with the burning of a stolen vehicle in Meriden that...
Man arrested for stolen vehicles, fire, and Meriden cruiser crash arrested again