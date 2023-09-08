UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Trump lawyers move ‘insurrection’ clause lawsuit aiming to bar him from the ballot to federal court

FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Attorneys for former President Donald Trump moved a lawsuit seeking to bar him from running again for the White House from state to federal court in the first step of what promises to be a tangled legal battle that seems ultimately destined for the U.S. Supreme Court.

The liberal group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed the initial lawsuit on Wednesday in Colorado state court, arguing a Civil War-era clause prohibiting higher office for those who once swore an oath to the Constitution and then engaged in “insurrection” prevents Trump from running in 2024.

Trump’s attorneys on Thursday moved the case to federal court.

“Plaintiffs’ challenge to Colorado’s ability to place Donald Trump on the presidential ballot depends solely on the Fourteenth Amendment,” they wrote. “Trump’s basis for removal of the state court action is federal question jurisdiction under Section 3 of Fourteenth Amendment.”

CREW’s case is the first of what’s expected to be many challenges filed in various states by the group and Free Speech for People, another liberal nonprofit. Activists in other states have filed lawsuits in which they represent themselves, but legal observers contend the more robust complaints by the nonprofits are more likely to end up at the nation’s highest court, which has never ruled on the clause.

CREW can move to return the case to state court. It has requested a speedy ruling on the issues before Colorado’s Republican primary ballot is finalized on Jan. 5.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
I-84 West Hartford double deadly crash - WFSB
Woman, 2-year-old child killed in I-84 crash
more Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our FIRST ALERT continues for heat, high humidity and the chance for severe thunderstorms this afternoon
A woman was struck and killed by a driver on Route 83 in Vernon the morning of Sept. 7, police...
Woman struck, killed by driver in Vernon
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

more Friday storms - WFSB
FIRST ALERT: Continuing to track an extended severe thunderstorm warning
Friday storm - WFSB
FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Tolland, Windham counties
Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed...
World’s tallest dog has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
Wind sprays mist over the rim of the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial Sunday, May 27, 2018, in...
Authorities identify remains of 2 victims killed in 9/11 attack on World Trade Center