UConn football hits the road for a weekend matchup against Georgia State

UConn head football coach Jim Mora.(UConnHuskies.com)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, GA (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut football team takes its talents to Atlanta for a Saturday night matchup against Georgia State University.

The Huskies will look to rebound from their season-opening loss to N.C. State, 24-14.

In that game, newly appointed starting quarterback Joe Fagnano started fast by facilitating a 75 yard scoring drive, during which he hit his first three passes.

Fagnano finished the game 14-of-26 for 113 yards with an interception.

Georgia State, meanwhile, defeated the University of Rhode Island in its opener, 42-35.

Saturday night will be UConn’s first ever matchup against the Panthers.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

