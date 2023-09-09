UConn Sports
100 people displaced after lightning strike causes fire at Meriden apartment building

Nearly 100 people are without a home after a lighting strike at an apartment complex sparked a fire.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Nearly 100 people are without a home after a lightning strike at an apartment complex sparked a fire.

The fire began shortly before 6:15 p.m. Friday evening at a four-story apartment building on 250 East Main Street.

They quickly realized the entire attic on the west end of the building was engulfed in flames after pulling down parts of the ceiling.

The fire quicky escalated to a third-alarm fire and mutual aid was called in from New Britain, Southington, Middletown, Wallingford, and Berlin.

The fire was controlled in about an hour with most of the fire damage being in the attic, while the rest of the building suffered water and smoke damage.

Roughly 100 people were displaced, and a temporary shelter was set up at the Senior Center. Animal control is assisting with any pets.

Fire officials determined a lightning strike caused the fire.

No residents or firefighters were injured in this incident.

