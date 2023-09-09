UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Apple expected to make significant change to latest iPhone

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C charging port.(APPLE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The new iPhone is expected to have one significant change when it is unveiled next week.

The iPhone 15 is rumored to ditch Apple’s lightning charger in favor of USB-C charging.

This could help streamline the charging process across various devices and brands.

The expected move comes less than a year after the European Union voted to approve legislation to require smartphones and other devices to support USB-C charging by 2024.

The company has previously switched its MacBooks and iPads to USB-C charging.

However, it is still unclear if the shift to USB-C will happen for all new iPhone 15 models or only for the Pro devices.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be unveiled at a launch event at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
Technical Discussion: Chance for showers and storms throughout the weekend
Technical Discussion: Chance for showers and storms throughout the weekend
FILE - Packages of Nabisco Oreo cookies line a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug....
Oreo brings back ‘most-requested’ flavor
Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters toward the northeast Caribbean late Thursday becoming...
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters after becoming season’s first Category 5 storm
Robert Barbera was arrested in connection with the burning of a stolen vehicle in Meriden that...
Man arrested for stolen vehicles, fire, and Meriden cruiser crash arrested again

Latest News

Fire at Meriden Apartment Complex Displaces 100
100 people displaced after lightning strike causes fire at Meriden apartment building
Turkish governor of Mersin, Ali Hamza Pehlivan, front center, during his visit to the Morca...
Rescue begins of ailing US researcher stuck 3,000 feet inside a Turkish cave, Turkish officials say
Lt. Col George Vivens shows th map of the area delineated by law enforcement and their...
Police announce 2 more confirmed sightings of escaped murderer on the run in Pennsylvania
Suspect in Hartford officers death
Suspect involved in crash that killed one Hartford officer, injured another appears in court
Police searching for Danelo Cavalcante are now focused on Longwood Gardens, where the inmate...
Police in Pennsylvania focus on new area in search for escaped inmate