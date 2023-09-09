UConn Sports
Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans

Connecticut representative Joe Courtney is leading the charge on putting a cap on those rates.
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - Changes could be coming to interest rates on student loans.

On Friday, CT 2nd District Rep. Joe Courtney met with education leaders and borrowers on the Eastern Connecticut State University Campus in Willimantic.

“I feel like I’m being punished for having decided to go to law school,” Lorraine Galvis said.

Galvis is a first generation Latina America. Her parents worked hard for her to go to college. Today, she is a successful lawyer for Galvis & Co.

“All I want is an opportunity to pay back what I borrowed,” Galvis said.

She has no undergraduate loans. However, her law degree set her back $179,000. By the time the pandemic rolled around, the interest on her loans upped her total debt to $227,000.

“People can’t afford to buy a car, they can’t afford to buy a house, they really have to tighten their belt just for essentials,” Rep. Joe Courtney said.

The Student Loan Interest Elimination Act (https://courtney.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/courtney.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/2023-07-17-student-loan-interest-elimination-act-fact-sheet-1.pdf) would cap interest rates at 4% for future borrowers. Borrowers would pay on a sliding scale: how much you pay is dictated by how much you earn.

Existing federal loans would be refinanced to 0% interest.

“That would mean a lot to me,” ECSU alum Grace Carlos said.

Carlos graduated in May. She too has student debt and has not started paying it back.

“I’m trying to save and I’m trying to plan financially,” Carlos said. “Imagining that number decreasing due to the interest being eliminated would help me out tremendously.”

If the bill passes, the Department of Education would open a trust fund. Payments from borrowers on their principal balance would be invested which would make up for the lost interest.

“We’ve got a divided Congress so we are going to have to work through the Chairs on each side,” Rep. Courtney said.

Student loan interest started accruing again September 1. Payments resume October 1. The bill still needs a budget review by a bipartisan office before it goes any further.

