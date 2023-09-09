Derby crash leaves one dead, firefighter injured

DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - One woman has died after a serious crash in Derby.

The crash took place on Roosevelt Drive and Cullens Hill Road.

The crash involved two vehicles.

There were five occupants in one car, including one woman who died.

Some of the other occupants are believed to be minors.

A dog was also in the car. The dog bit a firefighter while the firefighter was trying to remove the dog from the vehicle.

Both the firefighter and the dog are okay, according to Derby Mayor Richard Dziekan and Derby Fire Chief Mike Gloade.

There was one occupant in the second vehicle.

Besides the woman who died, all of the victims were transported to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

