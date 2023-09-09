UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Derby crash leaves one dead, firefighter injured

One woman is dead after a crash on Roosevelt Drive.
One woman is dead after a crash on Roosevelt Drive.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERBY, Conn. (WFSB) - One woman has died after a serious crash in Derby.

The crash took place on Roosevelt Drive and Cullens Hill Road.

The crash involved two vehicles.

There were five occupants in one car, including one woman who died.

Some of the other occupants are believed to be minors.

A dog was also in the car. The dog bit a firefighter while the firefighter was trying to remove the dog from the vehicle.

Both the firefighter and the dog are okay, according to Derby Mayor Richard Dziekan and Derby Fire Chief Mike Gloade.

There was one occupant in the second vehicle.

Besides the woman who died, all of the victims were transported to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
I-84 West Hartford double deadly crash - WFSB
Woman, 2-year-old child killed in I-84 crash
more Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Storms are quickly flaring up in central CT
A woman was struck and killed by a driver on Route 83 in Vernon the morning of Sept. 7, police...
Woman struck, killed by driver in Vernon
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

SOMETHING’S COOKING: Ya-Ya’s makes three dishes to upgrade kids’ school lunches
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Ya-Ya’s makes three dishes to upgrade kids’ school lunches
more Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Storms are quickly flaring up in central CT
West Hartford middle school teacher allegedly used racial slurs in classroom
Changes could be coming to the interest rates on student loans
School investigates teacher’s use of a racial slur in a classroom
School investigates teacher’s use of a racial slur in a classroom