FBI’s street takeover tip website still active: state police

Conn. (WFSB) - State police sent out a reminder Saturday that a street takeover tip website created by the FBI is still active.

Tipsters can submit information, photos, and videos anonymously.

State police also reminded citizens if they come across a street takeover to avoid the group and call 911.

“These groups are extremely dangerous,” state police said. “Perpetrators that violate the laws and cause these dangerous situations or those that are active participants will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

State police say many of these takeovers involve teenagers and ask parents to discuss the dangers of these activities with their children.

Street takeovers have been impacting several communities throughout Connecticut all summer.

State police say this is a general reminder and was not prompted by an event or incident.

For more information on the street takeover tip website, click here.

