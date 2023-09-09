UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Former NBA player Stanley ‘Whitey’ Von Nieda dies at the age of 101

Stanley “Whitey” Von Nieda, who had been the oldest living former NBA player, has died at the...
Stanley “Whitey” Von Nieda, who had been the oldest living former NBA player, has died at the age of 101.(Jon Sullivan)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Stanley “Whitey” Von Nieda, who had been the oldest living former NBA player, has died at the age of 101.

Von Nieda died Wednesday in Elizabethtown.

Von Nieda played a combined 59 games for the Tri-Cities Blackhawks and Baltimore Bullets in 1949-50. The National Basketball Retired Players Association had given him a certificate last year recognizing him as the first former NBA player to reach 100 years of age.

After playing college basketball at Penn State, Von Nieda served in the Army during World War II. He went to paratrooper school and was part of the 17th Airborne Division that took part in the Battle of the Bulge.

When he returned, Von Nieda began playing for Tri-City of the National Basketball League. He ended up in the NBA following the 1949 merger of the NBL and the Basketball Association of America.

During that 1949-50 season, Von Nieda averaged 5.3 points and 2.4 assists. He continued playing semipro basketball after the end of his career and participated in Penn State alumni games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Hartford Officer Bobby...
One Hartford officer dead, another hurt in crash
I-84 West Hartford double deadly crash - WFSB
Woman, 2-year-old child killed in I-84 crash
more Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Storms are quickly flaring up in central CT
A woman was struck and killed by a driver on Route 83 in Vernon the morning of Sept. 7, police...
Woman struck, killed by driver in Vernon
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

more Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Weakening Storms Hartford, Tolland, Windham Co’s
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Ya-Ya’s makes three dishes to upgrade kids’ school lunches
SOMETHING’S COOKING: Ya-Ya’s makes three dishes to upgrade kids’ school lunches
This photo provided by Chester County Prison shows CCTV footage of prison inmate Danelo...
Watchtower guard is fired as search for fugitive killer in Pennsylvania focuses on botanical garden
Salisbury police released a video showing one of its officers rescuing a truck driver from a...
Video shows officer pulling man from burning truck before it explodes on interstate
One woman is dead after a crash on Roosevelt Drive.
Derby crash leaves one dead, firefighter injured