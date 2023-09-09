UConn Sports
A local veteran received a new home from ‘Building Homes for Heroes’

A purple heart recipient who was severely injured overseas is moving to East Haven.
By Mike Cerullo
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A purple heart recipient who was severely injured overseas is moving to East Haven.

The nonprofit ‘Building Homes for Heroes’ has been helping veterans since 9/11.

The organization presented Evan Marcy with the new home.

39-year-old Evan Marcy lost his leg in Afghanistan.

He had joined the service after watching his father save lives as a New York firefighter who was part of search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of 9/11.

Today, the nonprofit is honoring his legacy by presenting Marcy with its 343rd home since the tragedy.

The number is meaningful to both Marcy and the nonprofit’s founder Andy Pujol, who volunteered in the aftermath of the attack.

343 firefighters lost their lives.

To honor each of them, Pujol started ‘Building Homes for Heroes.’

The operation started off small, but as the years went by, communities like East Haven came together to help injured veterans like Evan Marcy.

“We’re here to help rebuild his life. And you know, build a better and brighter life for him, and hopefully make his dream come true,” Pujol said.

The nonprofit plans to continue building more mortgage-free homes for veterans.

Their next goal is to hit 400 homes by 2024.

If you’d like to donate to their cause, CLICK HERE.

