Manchester School reopens after Net Zero Energy renovations

After a year-long renovation, the building is now net zero energy.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Bower Elementary School officially reopened after a year of Net Zero Energy renovations.

The project finished just in time to welcome students back on Tuesday.

Now, all students will be learning in a school that can produce enough renewable energy to meet its own annual energy consumption.

The upgrade also came with enhanced classrooms with high-tech tools and versatile furniture. Teachers say, it takes some of the weight off of their shoulders.

“Having a space like this and having all the resources available really helps me dedicate the time to working with the kids and getting them what they need,” said teacher Ms. Sullivan.

The school also has two STEM labs to help foster an interest in STEM fields.

“The jobs of the future are within the STEM field so if we start them as early as possible, and then have them continue into middle school and high school,” said Principal Max Echevarria.

While the school’s upgrades in total over $30 million, they will reap the benefits of being a Net Zero school. Bower Elementary can produce enough renewable energy to meet its own consumption.

Manchester was the first public school district to have a Net Zero energy building. Buckley Elementary School re-opened last fall and Keeney Elementary School is on tap.

